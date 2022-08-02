Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores: “Mr. Ross will avoid any meaningful consequence.”

In the wake of an investigation by the NFL into allegations of tanking and tampering by the Miami Dolphins, the league docked the organization a pair of draft picks and suspended owner Stephen Ross until October 17, 2022, among other discipline. The investigation was set in motion by allegations raised by former head coach Brian Flores.

Following the NFL’s imposition of discipline, the former head coach and his attorneys released statements. In his, the former head coach stated he was “thankful” that the NFL’s investigator found that his factual allegations were true, but Flores also noted his “disappointment” to see that the behavior he alleged from Ross was minimized:

…I am disappointed to learn that the investigator minimized Mr. Ross’s offers and and pressure to tank games especially when I wrote and submitted a latter at the time to Dolphins executives documenting my serious concerns regarding this subject at the time which the investigator has in her possession.

In addition, Flores’ attorneys released a statement “vehemently” disagreeing with the NFL’s conclusions, but also noting that the investigator “confirmed the accuracy of the factual allegations made by Mr. Flores.”

The former head coach filed suit against the NFL and several teams alleging racial discrimination in hiring practices, and that lawsuit is ongoing.

