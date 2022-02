Axios

Novavax has formally submitted a request to the FDA to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the U.S., the company announced Monday.Why it matters: If approved by the FDA and CDC, Novavax's vaccine — which the company said has an overall efficacy of around 90% — could become the fourth vaccine used in the U.S. to combat coronavirus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNovavax's vaccine efficacy data comes from two large