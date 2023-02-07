Former Dolphins HC lands Vikings defensive coordinator job

During the NFL hiring cycle, it’s not surprising for fans of one team to hear that one of their former coaches has accepted a job elsewhere because there’s a finite amount of jobs in this league.

On Monday, Miami Dolphins fans felt that sentiment, as former head coach Brian Flores accepted a job as the defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings.

Flores coached in Miami from 2019-21, leading the aqua and orange to a 24-25 record in his three seasons. However, it ended in turmoil, as he was fired after back-to-back winning seasons and ultimately sued the team and the league for discrimination.

This past year, Flores worked with the Pittsburgh Steelers as their linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant.

Strangely, this is the 41-year-old’s first stint as a defensive coordinator in the league, as he was never officially given the title with the New England Patriots before being named the head coach in Miami Gardens.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

WATCH: Brandon Jones putting in the work in three-month surgery update

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire