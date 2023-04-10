Former Dolphins’ EDGE Cameron Wake named to PFF’s All-UDFA team

While the Miami Dolphins may not have been able to reach the peaks of a Super Bowl title in recent years, they have found success when it comes to finding impressive players in the pool of undrafted players after the selection process.

The most recent example of that success is cornerback Kader Kohou, who Miami signed in 2022 after a collegiate career at Texas A&M-Commerce. He worked his way up the roster to earn a spot in Week 1, and, by the end of the season, he was starting opposite Xavien Howard.

However, this isn’t a new phenomenon for the Dolphins. They’ve been doing this for a while. Back in 2009, they signed edge rusher Cameron Wake out of Penn State, and he went on to play 11 years in the NFL, including 10 for Miami.

Recently, Pro Football Focus produced a graphic of their All-UDFA defense since they began tracking the NFL in 2006, and Wake found himself on that list with a career grade of 92.4.

The All-UDFA defense since 2006 💪 pic.twitter.com/9cS3iOVAa9 — PFF (@PFF) April 8, 2023

In Wake’s 10 seasons with the Dolphins, he recorded 360 tackles, 98 sacks, and 22 forced fumbles. That was good enough to earn him five Pro Bowl selections and one All-Pro nomination.

To this day, he ranks second in forced fumbles and sacks in franchise history.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

2023 NFL mock draft: QBs go 1-2-3, trades abound in new two-round projections Ranking Dolphins' 2023 departures, from least to most significant Tua Tagovailoa tied for eighth best odds of winning Comeback Player of the Year

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire