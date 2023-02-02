Former Dolphins director of player personnel Bobby Beathard dies at 86

Former Miami Dolphins director of player personnel Bobby Beathard died on Monday due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease. He was 86 years old.

Beathard joined the Dolphins staff in 1972 and worked in the front office through 1977. During that time, Miami won two Super Bowls and, obviously, had their perfect season in his first year with the team.

While in that role, the Dolphins drafted Leon Gray, Ed Newman, Nat Moore, Kim Bokamper, A.J. Duhe and Bob Baumhower, who all made Pro Bowls during their career.

After his time with Miami, he became the general manager of Washington (1978-88) and the San Diego Chargers (1990-2000).

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

