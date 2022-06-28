Former Dolphins cornerback joining Amazon’s TNF crew

With all of the changes that have happened to the broadcasting teams this offseason, Amazon’s Thursday Night Football crew is becoming one that might be must-watch.

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport announced that former Miami Dolphins cornerback Aqib Talib will be joining the crew for pre-game, halftime and postgame. Talib unites with Charissa Thompson, who will be hosting the shows.

The New York Post also reported that former Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth could join as well.

With Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit calling the games, Thursday night games, and the broadcasting around them, just got a lot more compelling.

Talib spent 12 seasons in the NFL. He was in Miami for half of the 2019 season (his final), but he never played a game for the team due to an injury.

