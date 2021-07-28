Former Dolphins center Daniel Kilgore announces NFL retirement

“After an unforgettable decade, I am announcing my retirement from the NFL.

My love of the game of football will never go away, but I have decided at this point in my life it is time to retire from the National Football League.

I am grateful to the San Francisco 49ers for draft a kid out of App State. The friendships and memories made in the Bay Area will never be forgotten. To the Miami Dolphins, thank you for opening your arms to me and treating my family and I first class. And lastly to Kansas City for letting me join an unbelievably talented team and reaching my goal of playing 10 years in the NFL.

To all of my teammates and coaches that have helped me grow as a player, and more importantly as a husband and a father, I will cherish all of the memories and am blessed to have been a part of something bigger than myself.

Lastly, to my wife Megan, my daughters, and parents thank you for being my unwavering support system over the last 10 years. To my family and friends in Northeast Tennessee, thank you for being by my side each and every step along the way.

I fulfilled a childhood dream of playing in the NFL. Playing for these historically great teams was truly an honor and such a blessing. I walk away holding my head held high knowing what I accomplished along the way. Looking forward to the next chapter with my family.” — Daniel Kilgore