Former Dolphins assistant coach joins Falcons staff

The Miami Dolphins have overhauled most of the coaching staff with Mike McDaniel taking over as their head coach, and while some coaches remained on after Brian Flores’ firing, most had to find new jobs.

On Thursday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo confirmed that former Dolphins assistant offensive line coach Shawn Flaherty would be joining the Atlanta Falcons coaching staff. Flaherty had been with Miami for all three seasons of Flores’ tenure, which wasn’t the most common occurrence.

Flaherty’s Instagram account has a number of pictures with tight ends Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe, so it’s not that surprising to learn that the former gave the coach a bit of a shoutout.

Mike Gesicki says goodbye to assistant OL coach Shawn Flaherty, who is heading to Atlanta. (via. Gesicki's IG story) pic.twitter.com/a2C6BC4zbI — Mike Masala (@Mike_Masala) February 25, 2022

In Atlanta, Flaherty will reportedly fill that same assistant offensive line role that he did in Miami, as he takes over for Chandler Henley, who actually left to become the Dolphins assistant quarterbacks coach this offseason.

