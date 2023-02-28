Former Dolphin Terrell Buckley rips his XFL team during game

The XFL has offered football fans another league to follow along with during the NFL’s offseason, joining the USFL, which has yet to kick off their 2023 season.

Former Miami Dolphins cornerback Terrell Buckley is actually coaching in the XFL, as he’s the head coach of the Orlando Guardians.

During their game this past weekend’s matchup, Buckley was being interviewed on the sideline about his team’s poor performance. Instead of giving the typical canned coach response, Buckley called out his players for their lack of effort mid-game.

If the XFL is going to offer coaches and players saying their true feelings during the game, that’s a step up from what the NFL is offering in terms of in-game content from the teams.

More Miami Dolphins!

Images and inspirations from Dolphins Challenge Cancer Dolphins Challenge Cancer raises event-record $10 million over weekend Dolphins spend Friday night hilariously roasting each other on Twitter

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire