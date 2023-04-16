Former Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer makes Japanese baseball debut for first game in 2 years

Trevor Bauer has not pitched in an MLB game since June 2021. Unable to find another team in the Majors after a year-plus suspension and subsequent release from the Los Angeles Dodgers, the 32-year-old made his debut for the Yokohama Baystars' minor league team on Sunday.

He reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the Japanese Nippon Professional League club in March. 2,600 spectators turned out for his debut, at a park that usually only sees a few hundred fans.

Bauer allowed four hits, zero runs and struck out six in four innings. The team said streaming views saw a stark increase from its normal average of 5,000 views, amassing 77,000.

Just getting started 🗡️ https://t.co/xPSbe53U8U — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) April 16, 2023

"I thought the day went really well," Bauer said via the Associated Press. "The stuff was good, the command was good, the health was good. I feel like I'm ready to compete now, but I have to build my pitch count."

After his long absence, it was unclear how soon Bauer would be ready to take the mound. After winning the NL Cy Young Award in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the right-hander spent part of the 2021 season on administrative leave. After initial reports of an investigation, it was quickly revealed that he was accused of choking a California woman to unconsciousness and assaulting her during a sexual encounter.

Yokohama BayStars' Trevor Bauer told reporters he felt good about his debut. (AP Photo/Stephen Wade)

MLB investigated the accusations against Bauer for months and announced in April 2022 that it was suspending him an unprecedented 324 games, or two full seasons, under its policy covering domestic violence and sexual assault.

The day he was suspended, a third woman accused him of sexual assault. In December, an arbitrator lowered the suspension to 194 games, paving the way for his reinstatement into MLB. The Dodgers announced in January they were releasing Bauer with one year remaining on his three-year, $102 million contract.

According to Bauer, the time off didn't impact his performance.