Former Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias facing 5 charges in domestic violence arrest: report

Former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías has been charged with five misdemeanors related to his arrest after alleged domestic violence against his wife, Daisy, last year.

The charges include two counts of domestic battery involving a dating relationship and one count each of spousal battery, false imprisonment and assault, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Urías was arrested in September 2023 after a witness reported an altercation between the couple outside BMO Stadium.

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias heads to the dugout after the top of the fifth inning of the second baseball game of the team's doubleheader against the Miami Marlins, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

In January, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced they would not file felony charges against Urías, leading to the misdemeanor charges filed by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, as reported by the Times.

Urías was placed on administrative leave after the 2023 incident, and he was not signed by another team in the offseason.

The pitching star has faced domestic violence allegations before. In 2019, he was suspended 20 games after an arrest related to domestic violence, though he was never charged.

