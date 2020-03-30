Former Dodgers manager Joe Torre sells charming New York lake house

The half-acre property boasts a pair of cottages that combine for more than 2,000 square feet. (Realtor.com)

Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Torre, who has spent six decades in Major League Baseball as a player, manager and executive, has taken a loss in New York. Records show Torre has sold a charming lake house in the town of Carmel for $983,000 — or $117,000 shy of what he paid for it more than a decade ago.

Torre bought the property in 2006 — a year before he left the Yankees to coach the Dodgers. Overlooking Lake Mahopac, the home sits about an hour outside New York City.

The hillside lot boasts a pair of charming cottages: a main residence perched at the top of the property and a guest dwelling nestled down by the water. Together, the two structures combine for four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,022 square feet

Flowering gardens and mature trees spruce up the exterior space, leading into bright common spaces with lattice windows, hardwood floors, picture windows and vaulted ceilings. The living room features a stone fireplace, and the kitchen adds a butcher-block island and sunny breakfast nook.

A wraparound deck takes advantage of the scenic setting, leading down to a flagstone patio with a dock. The property covers half an acre.

Torre, 79, now serves as a special assistant to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. As a player, he was a nine-time All-Star and won the NL MVP award in 1971. As a manager, he ranks fifth all-time in wins at 2,326 and guided the Yankees to four World Series championships. He had a 259-227 record in three seasons (2008-10) as manager of the Dodgers.

The New York native originally listed the home for sale in 2018 for $1.39 million, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Andrea Mancusi of William Raveis Real Estate held the listing.