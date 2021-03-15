This former Dodger sued the Astros. He's losing in court. What drives him?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bill Shaikin
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PHOENIX, AZ - JUNE 13: Mike Bolsinger #46 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers a first-inning pitch.
Dodgers pitcher Mike Bolsinger delivers during a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in June 2016. Bolsinger blames the Houston Astros for prematurely ending his major league career. (Norm Hall / Getty Images)

Mike Bolsinger still throws his bullpen sessions, faithfully preparing himself for the job offer he still hopes will come. He is a pitcher, and pitchers throw.

He has not pitched anywhere for two years. He has not pitched in the United States for four years.

For that, he blames the Houston Astros. In his last major league appearance, in a year the Astros cheated, they shelled him.

He sued. In a court filing, the Astros mocked the lawsuit as “a publicity stunt.”

“Publicity stunt? That’s on the verge of pissing me off,” Bolsinger told The Times over the weekend. “That was my career.”

The lawsuit, however, is all but dead. In a tentative ruling posted Monday afternoon, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert Draper threw out the case. Draper noted Bolsinger lives in Texas, the Astros are based in Texas, and the events that triggered the suit took place in Texas.

A hearing is scheduled Wednesday, in which Draper is scheduled to hear from attorneys and then finalize his ruling. In his tentative ruling, Draper said Bolsinger provided “no evidence” to support the allegation that he could not get a fair trial in Houston and said that, in any case, that would not have been “sufficient to override the numerous significant factors in favor of Texas” as the proper venue for the suit.

If Draper confirms his tentative ruling Wednesday, Bolsinger would have to decide whether to pursue his case in Texas or drop it entirely.

In a court filing, the Astros had called the lawsuit “quixotic” and claimed Bolsinger sued in Los Angeles in a “cynical attempt” to get a jury that might side with him so as to “avenge the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2017 World Series defeat.”

Bolsinger laughed as those words were read to him. He paused, then countered with the belief that underlies his suit.

“Convince me,” he said, “what you did wasn’t wrong.”

In the 13 months since Bolsinger sued the Astros, no other player joined his lawsuit. He is well aware — as Astros fans repeatedly reminded him on Twitter — that his statistics do not support the allegation that one-third of an inning against the Astros ruined his career.

His career record is 8-19, with a 4.92 earned-run average. In 2015-16, he pitched for the Dodgers. In 2017, the year the Astros beat the Dodgers in the World Series, he pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Aug. 4, 2017, in a game in Houston, the Blue Jays summoned him from the bullpen and asked him to get the last out of the third inning. He did, but not before seven consecutive batters had reached base and he had given up four runs. Of his 29 pitches, according to his suit, 12 were preceded by the bangs on a trash can that since have been revealed to be signals used to alert Astros batters that an off-speed pitch was coming.

His suit called that performance “the death knell” of his major league career. The Blue Jays designated him for assignment the next day. They had recently converted him from a starter to a reliever, but they offered him no other opportunities to show whether he could succeed in the bullpen.

“I don’t know if we’d be having this conversation if I got another shot,” Bolsinger said. “If I kept pitching the rest of the year and got beat up, well, I think that would have been on me.”

Mike Bolsinger pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays in May 2017.
Mike Bolsinger pitches for the Toronto Blue Jays in May 2017. Bolsinger says no one from the Astros has ever apologized to him for what happened on Aug. 4, 2017. (Mitchell Layton / Getty Images)

In his suit, Bolsinger had asked that the Astros be ordered to pay $31 million — an amount believed to represent their postseason bonuses in 2017 — to charities.

But, at his core, Bolsinger believes there can be no justice without accountability.

In the 13 months since he sued, he said, no one has reached out to him to apologize for the sign-stealing shenanigans. Dallas Keuchel, who was a teammate of Bolsinger in college, offered a public apology last year for what he called “the whole situation.”

“I’ve never heard anything from him about it, ever,” Bolsinger said.

The Astros were fined $5 million, the maximum allowed under the league constitution but just 1.2% of the team’s revenue in 2019, according to Forbes estimates. They were stripped of four top draft picks. They were not stripped of their World Series championship.

“I think everyone can agree they were never really punished,” he said. “They had no repercussions.”

No players were disciplined. Jeff Luhnow, the general manager, was fired by the Astros but settled his lawsuit against them. A.J. Hinch, the Astros’ manager, served a one-year suspension, then was hired to manage the Detroit Tigers. Alex Cora, the Astros’ bench coach in 2017 and then the Boston Red Sox manager, served a one-year suspension; the Red Sox immediately rehired him.

“Everyone’s back managing,” Bolsinger said. “I hate to try to make it look like I have a pity party on myself, because I don’t. But these guys are getting all these chances, and it’s like nothing ever happened.”

The court could decide whether the Astros did anything illegal. Bolsinger already has decided they did something immoral because, he said, he would not raise his son to justify cheating as a means toward success.

Bolsinger is 33. He has spent the past few months working for a company that coordinates coronavirus testing for college athletic competitions.

He might play independent ball this summer, for next to nothing in salary. But his son is about to turn 3, and he would like his son to have the memory of seeing his father pitch.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Mercedes have not looked this vulnerable before a season since rising to the top - their problems are clear to see

    There is a little less than 10 minutes left on the clock of Formula One’s only pre-season test. Lewis Hamilton is lining up a quick lap. He is on the softest compound of tyres - it looks like a qualifying simulation run. Max Verstappen’s Red Bull is top, a second quicker than anything Mercedes have done all day. It has been a problematic test for Mercedes. Ten minutes earlier, Hamilton had been ready to start a hot lap but did a 360 at the final corner. Could this be the moment when Hamilton reveals a little more about the Mercedes W12? All day Valtteri Bottas and Hamilton have not reached top gear on the long pit straight – perhaps they have been sandbagging and bluffing? This time Hamilton gets to eighth gear. Turn one, two and three are all good, the car stuck to the ground. It looks fast, like a Mercedes should. Into the quick right-hander at turn four and out of it again but wide and twitchy on exit, off the track. He keeps the boot in – what will his first sector time be? 0.3 seconds down on Verstappen’s quickest. At sector two that stretches to nearly a whole second. Five minutes later the chequered flag drops on the day and the test. For Mercedes, it is arguably their most concerning showing ahead of a new season since they rose to the top in 2014. After a record seventh consecutive double title, are Mercedes F1's greatest ever team? It has been the usual order of things for their pre-season testing programs to be characterised by serenity, stability, and a relentless racking up of the miles. They would not often put in eye-catching lap times – between 2014 and 2019 they were only quickest in pre-season once – but would be there every day pounding away with an ominous reliability. Red Bull are characteristically slow starters. In 2021 the natural order looks to have been inverted. On day one of testing last year Mercedes totalled 173 laps around the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. By the end of the three-day first test, they had taken that total to 494 laps or nearly 2,300km, a good deal more than any other team. After three days in Bahrain – a test characterised by excellent reliability for most teams – they finished with 304 laps and just 1645km, the fewest of all. A lost morning on day one due to a transmission issue brings into question the wisdom of being the only team not to conduct a "shakedown" on the W12 before testing began. For a team that usually leaves no stone unturned in their pursuit for brilliance – and one that is regularly vocal about this philosophy, always wary of the competition – it seemed unusual, even a little complacent. Verstappen and Red Bull ending the test quickest is neither here nor there. Headline times should be considered with an abundance of caution. We do not have any real idea what power unit modes teams were running, nor their fuel loads. Mercedes are likely to have sent the W12 out with more fuel than any other team.

  • Rangers slugger Gallo lowers launch and is still going deep

    Joey Gallo got to spring training trying to lower the launch angle of his swing, straighten his posture in the box and hit more line drives. The 6-foot-5 Texas Rangers slugger isn't worried about trying to hit home runs.

  • YouTube to broadcast 21 games as part of 3rd MLB season

    The series of 21 telecasts start on Wednesday, April 7 at 1:10 p.m. EDT when the Boston Red Sox host the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays in the finale of a two-game series, MLB and YouTube said Monday. The second game will be on Thursday, April 22 when Houston hosts the Los Angeles Angels at 8;05 p.m. EDT, and the third will be when Cleveland hosts AL Central champion Minnesota at 1:10 p.m. EDT. YouTube telecasts include live chats.

  • Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's legal team sought to admit more evidence contesting the U.S. government's account of her fraud case in a Canadian court on Monday, promising it was the final attempt days after the judge threw out similar evidence. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a U.S. warrant for allegedly misleading HBSC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran and causing the bank to violate U.S. sanctions. After two years of legal proceedings, Meng's case now enters the final stretch leading up to a decision from Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes in British Columbia's Supreme Court on whether to extradite her, pending approval from the federal minister of justice.

  • Ryan Zimmerman continues spring training tear with another home run

    Mr. National now has three homers and seven RBI so far in spring training, all at age 36.

  • Report: Patriots agree to terms with WR Nelson Agholor

    The Patriots have an outside threat at receiver.

  • Kevin Zeitler’s contract with Ravens will pay him just $4.05M in 2021

    The Baltimore Ravens got an even better steal of a deal than initially thought, with Kevin Zeitler's contract costing just $4.05M in 2021

  • What Kevin Zeitler signing means for Ravens’ offensive line

    The Baltimore Ravens found a new starter at right guard in Kevin Zeitler but what does it mean for the rest of the Ravens depth chart?

  • South emerges as flashpoint of brewing redistricting battle

    The partisan showdown over redistricting has hardly begun, but already both sides agree on one thing: It largely comes down to the South. The states from North Carolina to Texas are set to be premier battlegrounds for the once-a-decade fight over redrawing political boundaries. It's a collision of factors likely to tilt the scales in the GOP’s favor with dramatic impact: Experts note the new maps in the South alone could knock Democrats out of power in the U.S. House next year -- and perhaps well beyond.

  • Grading Matt Judon’s deal with the New England Patriots: B

    Bill Belichick continues to add players, reaching a deal with defender Matt Judon. Was this a wise investment for New England?

  • Report: Joe Thomas signing one-year deal with Texans

    The Texans have had a busy offseason. They have traded for offensive lineman Marcus Cannon and linebacker Shaq Lawson in separate deals. They have agreed to terms with Tremon Smith, Andre Roberts and Kamu Grugier-Hill. Add linebacker Joe Thomas‘ name to the list, too. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports the Texans have [more]

  • 50 awesome gifts that men actually want

    These are the best gifts for men in 2021, including AirPods, Kindle Paperwhite, Sony headphones, Nintendo Switch, Yeti, and the Gravity blanket.

  • Texans and Dolphins swap starting linebackers, draft picks

    The Houston Texans and Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade Benardrick McKinney and Shaq Lawson and also swap draft picks.

  • Veteran reliever Hector Rondon is under the microscope in Phillies spring training camp

    The competition and evaluation is picking up in Phillies spring training camp. Hector Rondon is one of the relievers under the microscope. By Jim Salisbury

  • Amid four-game losing streak, UCLA relieved to make NCAA tournament

    After a dismal end to a promising conference campaign, UCLA is grateful to be playing in the First Four of the NCAA tournament against Michigan State.

  • Fantasy Baseball Draft Debate: Go D.J. LeMahieu early or wait for Jose Altuve?

    Should you invest an early draft pick on D.J. LeMahieu or hold off with Jose Altuve presenting a potential bargain? Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don debate each side.

  • James Wiseman, Jordan Poole thrive on Warriors' second unit vs. Jazz

    James Wiseman, Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion showed the potential of a young Warriors' second unit.

  • 10 best NBA prospects we'll see in the NCAA tournament

    This is the time of year when casual basketball fans usually get the first glimpse of the up-and-coming NBA talent that has been dominating college basketball since November. Here are our top prospects.

  • How I Bought a Car with My Credit Card, Earned a Bunch of Rewards and Didn’t Pay Any Interest

    Some auto dealerships will let you use a credit card to buy a car. I did, and I earned a bunch of rewards in the process. But be careful with your approach so you don’t get stuck paying high-interest fees. Credit cards are one of my favorite financial tools. When you manage them wisely, credit …

  • Gary Woodland, Scott Piercy, Doc Redman WD from Honda (COVID-19)

    Gary Woodland and Scott Piercy have both tested positive for COVID-19 and been forced to withdraw from the Honda Classic.