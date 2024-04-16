Former Diamond Heel JB Bukauskas to IL with lat strain

College baseball has been playing since mid-February, while MLB didn’t celebrate Opening Day until March 28.

It’s too early to pick out the World Series contenders, but there is plenty of excitement already.

The Milwaukee Brewers are one of those teams who’ve created plenty of excitement, thanks to its young offensive core and strong pitching. It’s particularly encouraging to see the Brew Crew succeeding on the mound, as they lost ace Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles in the offseason.

One of many Milwaukee pitchers enjoying a solid opening month is former UNC standout J.B. Bukauskas, who carries a 1.50 earned run average through six appearances. Bukauskas was 21-6 with a 3.18 ERA in three season at North Carolina, including a 9-1 campaign in 2017.

Unfortunately for JB, he’ll be out of baseball for a couple weeks, as he was recently placed on the 15-day Injured List with a lat strain.

Bukauskas, picked 15th overall in the 2017 MLB Draft, has bounced around a bit since making his MLB Debut in 2021.

He won his first two games with the Arizona Diamondbacks that year, making a career-high 21 appearances. Bukauskas played in the minor leagues throughout 2022, then spent five 2023 MLB games between the Brewers and Seattle Mariners.

Hopefully for JB, he doesn’t spend more than the minimum time on the IL.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire