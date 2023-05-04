Former Detroit Red Wings star Petr Klima dies at age 58

Petr Klima walks to the ice rink prior to the start of the first game at the Alumni Showdown between the Red Wings and Maple Leafs at Comerica Park in Detroit on Dec. 31, 2013.

Petr Klima, who electrified Detroit Red Wings fans in the 1980s with his dazzling style, has died.

Reports out of his native Czechia said Klima was found in his home in Chomutov, with no further details. He was 58.

Klima was part of the Wings' 1983 draft, selected at No. 86. He played four full seasons with the Wings, from 1985-89, before being part of a blockbuster trade during the 1989-90 season to the Edmonton Oilers. He eventually returned to the Red Wings for the 1998-99 season, playing in 13 games in his final season before retiring.

The Wings spirited Klima out of communist Czechoslovakia in 1985, four years before the collapse of the Iron Curtain. He posted three straight 30-goal seasons from 1985-88.

He was part of the group that helped bury the "Dead Wings," along with fellow '83 draft class selections Steve Yzerman and Bob Probert. But Klima's off-ice troubles eventually led to the Wings sending Klima, Joe Murphy, Adam Graves and Jeff Sharples to the Oilers for Jimmy Carson, Kevin McClelland and a fifth-round pick in the '91 draft.

In 786 games across 13 seasons in the NHL, the right winger scored 313 regular season goals and added 260 assists.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Former Detroit Red Wings star Petr Klima dead at 58