Former Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson claimed by Philadelphia Eagles

It didn't take too long for Kerryon Johnson to find a new home.

Johnson, the Detroit Lions' second-round pick in 2018, was claimed Friday by the Philadelphia Eagles one day after being cut by the team that drafted him, the Eagles announced. Johnson last season fell behind 2020 draft pick D'Andre Swift on the Lions' depth chart, and new general manager Brad Holmes added versatile back Jamaal Williams in free agency.

In 34 games (18 starts) with the Lions, Johnson accumulated 1,225 rushing yards on 283 total carries (4.3 yards per carry). His best season was his first; Johnson ran for 641 yards and had another 213 yards receiving, both career highs, in just 10 games for the Lions.

But in 2020, he was largely relegated to third-down work, carrying the ball 52 times, a career low.

Johnson, who turns 24 in June, starred for Auburn before being drafted by the Lions, with 1,391 rushing yards his senior year.

