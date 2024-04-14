Former Detroit Lions players take on Lansing Firefighters in charity basketball game

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Former Detroit Lions players were in Lansing Saturday night to play a charity basketball game against local volunteer firefighters.

The “Detroit Lions Legends vs Lansing Firefighter All-Stars” was held at Lansing Catholic High School.

Led by former GVSU and Detroit Lions tight end Rob Rubick, the “Detroit Lions Legends” have been doing charity games like this for over 30 years across the state.

The former Lions participating in the Lansing event included Rubick, Herman Moore, Cory Schlesinger, Scott Conover, Brock Gutierrez and George Jamison.

As Rubick put it on Saturday night, the group views themselves as “the Harlem Globetrotters without the talent” and tries to create a memorable, fun night for the whole family. In addition to signing autographs and taking pictures, the group gets the crowd involved and invites kids to come out and participate in the game.

The funds raised from the event go to the Lansing Firefighters Union Local #421.

“We’ve helped policemen, firemen, schools, 4-H clubs all over the state over the last 30-35 years and it’s been a joy,” said Rubick. “We have a ton of fun as you’ll get some clips tonight, you’ll see my guys, we’re older. So we don’t move very well anymore but boy do we have a lot of fun!”

For the firefighters, the event provided not only a chance to fundraise, but also an opportunity to engage with the community they serve.

“This is one way that we can actually get some educational information out in a fun way,” added Lansing Fire Captain and Community Resource Officer Rahshemeer Neal. “So as kids are coming along we’re going to make sure they know about stop, drop and roll. Also too, the city of Lansing has a free smoke alarm program. All you have to do is call our number, we can sign you up for a free smoke alarm.”

