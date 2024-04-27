Former Detroit Lions player, Cameron Sutton, enters pretrial diversion program

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The former Detroit Lion’s cornerback, Cameron Sutton, who turned himself in on Easter Sunday, has entered a pretrial diversion program, according to the State of Florida.

Sutton was wanted for domestic violence, specifically strangulation before he later turned himself in to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

A pre-trial notice, filed on April 18, said Sutton was accepted in the Domestic Violence Intervention Program, waiving his right to a speedy trial. The document said the State Attorney agreed to defer prosecution if Sutton completes the program.

On March 7, deputies found the woman at Sutton’s Lutz home, who claimed to have been beaten by him.

After turning himself in on March 31, Sutton was released the following day on his own recognizance.

