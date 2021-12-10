Reports: Former Denver Broncos star receiver Demaryius Thomas dies at 33

Former Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas, seen here in 2018, died on Thursday. He was 33. (Kyle Emery/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Denver Broncos star wide receiver Demaryius Thomas died on Thursday, according to media reports.

He was 33.

Details surrounding his death are not yet known. Police told TMZ Sports that Thomas was found dead in his Atlanta-area home on Thursday. Preliminary information is that his death stemmed from a medical issue, according to The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala .

Thomas played in the league from 2010-2019, almost exclusively for the Broncos, who took him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2010 draft out of Georgia Tech. Thomas played three seasons with the Yellow Jackets, and racked up 1,154 yards and eight touchdowns during his junior season in 2019 before turning pro.

Thomas went just picks ahead of Tim Tebow in Round 1 of that draft. Thomas finished his career out with part of a season with the Houston Texans and then a year with the Jets in 2019.

The Montrose, Georgia, native didn’t play in 2020, and then officially retired earlier this year through the Broncos.

The four-time Pro Bowler thrived alongside Peyton Manning in Denver during the Broncos' 2015 Super Bowl run, too, and recorded 1,304 yards and six touchdowns that season.

Thomas is also credited with one of the more memorable moments in Broncos playoff history, when he caught an 80-yard touchdown from Tebow on the first play of overtime to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2011 wild-card round.

Demaryius Thomas made the new Mile High roar louder than anyone ever did.



He took hit after hit and played through pain. He never quit. Even when he was struggling, he found ways to help his team.pic.twitter.com/FjplwQdk0n — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 10, 2021

He finished his career with 9,763 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns on 724 receptions; 9,055 of those yards came with the Broncos, which ranks the second most in franchise history behind only Rod Smith.

