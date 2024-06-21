Former defensive star to be inducted into Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame

The Ohio State has recently announced the former collegiate stars who will be inducted into the Ohio State Athletics Hall of Fame, and a few former football players made the cut. Among those on the football side is Matt Wilhelm.

The Ohio native was originally recruited by John Cooper and was part of the transition to the Jim Tressel era. Wilhelm was a three-year starter at linebacker for the Buckeyes and was named a Butkus Award semifinalist his last season on campus as well as receiving All-American and All-Big Ten honors.

“The Kaiser,” as nicknamed by announcer Brent Musburger, was all over the field during his time in Columbus and even earned the Randy Gradishar Award his last two seasons, which goes to Ohio State’s best linebacker. He led the team in both tackles and tackles for loss in both 2000 and 2002.

His most memorable performance was likely the 2002 BCS National Championship game against Miami in the Fiesta Bowl, where he led the Buckeyes with ten tackles.

Honored and Humbled to be included in this class. There is nothing better than being a Buckeye. Go Bucks! 🌰 OH- pic.twitter.com/7amOMddNxJ — Matt Wilhelm (@MattWilhelm35) June 20, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire