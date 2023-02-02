Former defensive coordinator Joe Woods is set to interview with the Saints
The Cleveland Browns wasted no time firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods at the end of the 2022 season after three years of volatile production out of a talented unit. They have since replaced him with long-time defensive mind Jim Schwartz, but Woods is not sitting on his hands either. After losing a defensive coordinator gig, Woods is set to interview for the same role with the New Orleans Saints.
The Saints saw one of their co-defensive coordinators jump ship to the Atlanta Falcons, then mutually parted ways with the other one in Kris Richard. The process is early, but Woods may not be out of a job for long.
