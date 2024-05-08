Former Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop to speak at free May 14 event

Legendary former Davidson basketball coach Bob McKillop will speak at a free event at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 14, at the Davidson Town Hall Auditorium.

The event, sponsored by Main Street Books in Davidson, will feature McKillop in an on-stage conversation with Charlotte Observer sports columnist Scott Fowler. They will talk about McKillop’s 33-year run as Davidson’s head coach, his recruitment of and friendship with future NBA Most Valuable Player Steph Curry and how he knew it was time to retire.

Following the event, McKillop and Fowler will sign copies of “Sports Legends of the Carolinas,” the new hardcover coffee-table book from Pediment Publishing and The Observer.

The book features in-depth interviews and exclusive photos of McKillop — who was recently announced as one of this year’s inductees to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame — and 32 other sports icons with Carolina connections. Roy Williams, Mike Krzyzewski, Dawn Staley, Jake Delhomme, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Gordon and Steve Spurrier are among those who did interviews for the series. It retails for $39.95 and includes more than 100 rare photographs by Charlotte Observer photographer Jeff Siner.

A book purchase isn’t required to attend. Pre-registration for the May 14 event is strongly suggested and available at MainStreetBooksDavidson.com. Davidson Town Hall Auditorium is located at 251 South Street in Davidson and there is ample free parking within walking distance.