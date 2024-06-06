Former Dallas Mavericks player Delonte West arrested in Virginia

Delonte West (Source: Fairfax County Police)

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Former Dallas Mavericks player Delonte West was arrested in Virginia.

FOX 5 DC says West was booked for violating the conditions of his release and resisting arrest on Thursday morning.

According to TMZ Sports, West suffered a medical emergency as police were attempting to arrest him.

The Fairfax County Police Department told TMZ Sports officers served a warrant to West, who took off on foot. He was eventually found unresponsive and had to be administered Narcan by officers and at the hospital.

The 40-year-old was released on bond.

The former point guard played for Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Maryland before starring at St. Joseph's University. He had stints with the Boston Celtics, the Seattle SuperSonics, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Dallas Mavericks during his time in the NBA.

BERLIN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 06: Delonte West of Dallas in action during the NBA Europe Live 2012 Tour match between Alba Berlin and Dallas Mavericks at O2 World on October 6, 2012 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Boris Streubel/Getty Images)

Since his basketball career ended, West has been arrested multiple times. In 2020, he was filmed being assaulted on a D.C. area street. He later checked into a rehab center but was taken into custody for being drunk in public in Florida shortly after he was released from the facility. He was also arrested in 2022, for vehicle trespassing, fleeing from law enforcement, and being drunk in public.

West played for Dallas in the 2011-2012 season, when Mark Cuban was the majority owner.

In 2020, Cuban helped West find a place to stay and reconnect with his mother after the former NBA player was seen holding a sign on the street in Dallas.

Cuban also played a role in getting West to go to rehab.

"Addiction is awful and mental illness is awful. He's at the point in his life where he's got to want to be helped," Cuban told TMZ Sports in 2022.

TMZ Sports and FOX 5 DC contributed to this report