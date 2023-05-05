Former Dallas Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci among XFL players getting NFL tryout

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci and Jack Coan, who played collegiately at Wisconsin and Notre Dame, are among 19 players from the XFL getting tryouts with NFL teams during upcoming minicamps, the league announced Thursday.

DiNucci has been invited to Denver Broncos minicamp. A seventh-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft by the Cowboys out of James Madison University, DiNucci started one game for Dallas ― a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 1, 2020. DiNucci was waived by the Cowboys during training camp in 2022, and was later allocated to the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. He led the XFL in passing yards with 2,671 during the 10-game regular season. DiNucci had 20 touchdown passes, but also led the league in interceptions with 13.

Coan has been invited to attend two minicamps, the New York Jets' ― who made a somewhat notable move at the quarterback position this offseason ― and Seattle Seahawks' ― whose depth chart includes Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Coan played three seasons for the Wisconsin Badgers (2017-19) before transferring to Notre Dame for the 2021 season. He was not selected in the 2022 NFL draft, but was signed by the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent. Three months after being waived by the Colts, Coan was picked up by the San Antonio Brahmas.

Ben DiNucci helped the Seattle Sea Dragon finish with a 7-3 record and reach the XFL playoffs.

More notable XFL players getting NFL tryouts

XFL championship game is May 13

The D.C. Defenders and Arlington Renegades will meet in the XFL championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, May 13. The game will be broadcast by ABC — with Spanish-language broadcast available on ESPN Deportes — and kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET. The game also can be streamed on ESPN+.

