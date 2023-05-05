Former Dallas Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci among XFL players getting NFL tryout
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Ben DiNucci and Jack Coan, who played collegiately at Wisconsin and Notre Dame, are among 19 players from the XFL getting tryouts with NFL teams during upcoming minicamps, the league announced Thursday.
DiNucci has been invited to Denver Broncos minicamp. A seventh-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft by the Cowboys out of James Madison University, DiNucci started one game for Dallas ― a 23-9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 1, 2020. DiNucci was waived by the Cowboys during training camp in 2022, and was later allocated to the Seattle Sea Dragons of the XFL. He led the XFL in passing yards with 2,671 during the 10-game regular season. DiNucci had 20 touchdown passes, but also led the league in interceptions with 13.
Coan has been invited to attend two minicamps, the New York Jets' ― who made a somewhat notable move at the quarterback position this offseason ― and Seattle Seahawks' ― whose depth chart includes Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Coan played three seasons for the Wisconsin Badgers (2017-19) before transferring to Notre Dame for the 2021 season. He was not selected in the 2022 NFL draft, but was signed by the Indianapolis Colts as a free agent. Three months after being waived by the Colts, Coan was picked up by the San Antonio Brahmas.
More notable XFL players getting NFL tryouts
St. Louis BattleHawks receiver/return specialist Darrius Shepherd ― who was named the league's special teams player of the year ― is getting a tryout with the Detroit Lions. After playing college football at North Dakota State, Shepherd has spent time with six different NFL teams ― earning playing time as a punt and kick returner for the Green Bay Packers in 2019 and 2020. He also played for the USFL's New Jersey Generals in 2022.
Hakeem Butler, Shepherd's teammate on the BattleHawks, will get a look from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Butler was a fourth-round pick out of Iowa State in the 2019 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals, but didn't appear in a regular-season game for the team. He did get playing time with the Eagles in 2020, but was only targeted once and didn't have a reception. Butler led the XFL with eight touchdown receptions.
BattleHawks defensive end Freedom Akinmoladun, who played three seasons in the NFL (2019-2021) with the Jets and Cincinnati Bengals, is getting a tryout with the Miami Dolphins.
San Antonio Brahmas cornerback Luq Barcoo, who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020 ― including one start ― received a tryout invitation from the Cleveland Browns.
Houston Roughnecks linebacker Trent Harris, who played three seasons in the NFL (2019-21) with the Dolphins and New York Giants, will have a tryout with the Broncos.
Orlando Guardians tight end Jordan Thomas, a sixth-round pick by the Houston Texans out of Mississippi State in the 2018 NFL draft, played for four teams over three NFL seasons. He will get another NFL chance with the Carolina Panthers.
Other XFL players getting NFL tryouts include: BattleHawks defensive lineman Kevin Atkins (Atlanta Falcons); Roughnecks defensive tackle C.J. Brewer (Tampa Bay Buccaneers); BattleHawks defensive tackle Lukas Denis (Falcons); Sea Dragons defensive end Austin Faoliu (Seahawks); Roughnecks center Alex Mollette (Seahawks); Brahmas offensive tackle Chidi Okeke (Steelers); Brahmas running back Jacques Patrick (Broncos); Guardians wide receiver Charleston Rambo (Eagles); Roughneck guard Jack Snyder (Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens); Vegas Vipers tight end Cam Sutton (Falcons); and Sea Dragons offensive tackle Barry Wesley (Falcons).
XFL championship game is May 13
The D.C. Defenders and Arlington Renegades will meet in the XFL championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Saturday, May 13. The game will be broadcast by ABC — with Spanish-language broadcast available on ESPN Deportes — and kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET. The game also can be streamed on ESPN+.
