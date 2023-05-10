Former Dallas Cowboys coach says Ezekiel Elliott will have to accept a smaller contract

When Ezekiel Elliot signed his six-year $90 million contract in 2019 the former Dallas Cowboys running back became the highest-paid player in the NFL at his position.

When the Cowboys cut Elliott earlier in the offseason questions arose about where he would go next.

After the 2023 NFL Draft, there is no more clarity about where Elliott’s next stop will be. However, his former running back coach Skip Peete said Elliot shouldn’t expect a big payday.

Peete coached Elliot for three seasons from 2020-2022 while on the Cowboys staff.

The Cowboys parted ways with Peete, along with five other coaches, after their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Divisional Playoffs. Peete signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers later in the offseason.

Speaking with Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Peete said Elliot should expect a much smaller contract than he’s become accustomed to and questioned who would level with Elliott.