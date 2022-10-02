Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson explains why Cooper Rush has been successful

Why has Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush been so successful in in his starts?

Former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson said on the FOX NFL Sunday pregame show, the reason is simple:

“Cooper Rush has been successful because he doesn’t malke a lot of mistakes,” Johnson said. “The only wayWashington keeps this game close is if (Commanders quarterback) Carson Wentz does the same thing.”

Johnson was critical of Wentz.

“When he tries to make something out of nothing, he makes critical errors,” Johnson said.

Hall of Famer and NFL FOX colleague Michael Strahan was very complimentary of Rush.

“He could play for a lot of other teams out there,” Strahan said.

Rush is starting his fourth game for the Cowboys on Sunday. He is 3-0 in his career as a starter, including back-to-back wins the past two weeks.

Rush has completed 47 of 75 passes for 514 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.