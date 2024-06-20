Former D.C United and CF Montréal head coach set for a return to Belgium

Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Deinze are set to appoint Hernán Losada as their head coach for the 2024/2025 season. The Argentinian has been out of a job since leaving CF Montréal last November. This was the second job that Losada had taken up since crossing the Atlantic to join MLS side D.C United in the winter of 2021. He managed 41 games for the side from the US capital before leaving in April 2022. He joined CF Montréal in the winter of 2022 and managed 40 games for the side.

In Belgium, Losada is well respected for the job he did with Beerschot between 2019 and 2021. He brought an attractive attacking brand of football to the side and helped them gain promotion to the Pro League. Having spent some of his playing career with the side, there was a clear connection between the club and manager that brought success. However, after he left the side struggled and were relegated the following season. They have only just returned to the top flight this year.

With Losada at the helm, many will see Deinze as one of the favourites to win promotion from the Challenger Pro League this season.

GBeNeFN | Ben Jackson