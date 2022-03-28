Former, current players react to UNC’s win to advance to Final Four

The North Carolina Tar Heels are heading to New Orleans and the Final Four!

Hubert Davis and his team officially punched their ticket to next weekend’s event and a matchup with Duke after beating Saint Peters 69-49 Sunday afternoon to win the East Region. UNC will join Duke, Villanova and Kansas as the four teams left fighting for a title, something that Tar Heels fans would have never believed back in January.

But here they are.

UNC is playing their best basketball of the season, beating Marquette, Baylor, UCLA and now Saint Peters in the past two weeks to advance and they have their sights set on a seventh national championship. Before we get into the matchups and what UNC needs to do next weekend, we wanted to soak this win up a little more.

In Hubert Davis’ first year, UNC has made the Final Four and are looking to go a bit further with just two games left. Let’s see how former and current players reacted to the win on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Theo Pinson

Talk to me NICE!!!! Final 4 Me!!!! #GDTBATH — Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) March 27, 2022

Vince Carter

Actually the Sky is the perfect shade of blue…

GoHeel!!!!!!🐑 pic.twitter.com/SJq715IIkE — Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) March 27, 2022

Brady Manek

Caleb Love

KJ Smith

Story continues

Like if your team is going to the final four 🕺 — KJ Smith (@K30SMITH) March 27, 2022

Justin Jackson

All those HD haters, where y’all at now?? Oh you’re cheering?? 🤔 FINAL FOUR BABYYYY!! pic.twitter.com/8RrK8nFiaa — Justin Jackson (@JJacks_44) March 28, 2022

Kenny Williams

Back where we belong!!! @UNC_Basketball FINAL FOUR!!! — Kenny Williams III (@KWill_24) March 27, 2022

Joel Berry

Jordan Brand

This team is beyond elite. Save a seat for @UNC_Basketball in the Final Four. https://t.co/EOXJqI97XZ — Jordan (@Jumpman23) March 27, 2022

Nassir Little

Proud doesn’t even begin to express how I feel about @UNC_Basketball 💙💙💙 the true testament of belief and unity. — Nassir Little (@2ez_nassie) March 27, 2022

Baden Jaxen

Jawad Williams

Deon Thompson

So proud of this @UNC_Basketball team and Coach Davis. Congrats to my boys! Final Four bound with a match up vs. Duke in Coach K’s final season! 🤯🤯🤯 WHAT?! I get chills just thinking about it! Let’s go Heels! #GDTBATH — Deon Thompson (@DeThompson9) March 27, 2022

