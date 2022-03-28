Former, current players react to UNC’s win to advance to Final Four
The North Carolina Tar Heels are heading to New Orleans and the Final Four!
Hubert Davis and his team officially punched their ticket to next weekend’s event and a matchup with Duke after beating Saint Peters 69-49 Sunday afternoon to win the East Region. UNC will join Duke, Villanova and Kansas as the four teams left fighting for a title, something that Tar Heels fans would have never believed back in January.
But here they are.
UNC is playing their best basketball of the season, beating Marquette, Baylor, UCLA and now Saint Peters in the past two weeks to advance and they have their sights set on a seventh national championship. Before we get into the matchups and what UNC needs to do next weekend, we wanted to soak this win up a little more.
In Hubert Davis’ first year, UNC has made the Final Four and are looking to go a bit further with just two games left. Let’s see how former and current players reacted to the win on Sunday in Philadelphia.
Theo Pinson
Talk to me NICE!!!! Final 4 Me!!!! #GDTBATH
— Theo pinson (@tpinsonn) March 27, 2022
Vince Carter
Actually the Sky is the perfect shade of blue…
GoHeel!!!!!!🐑 pic.twitter.com/SJq715IIkE
— Vince Carter (@mrvincecarter15) March 27, 2022
Brady Manek
FINAL FOUR!!!!!! #NOLA
— brady manek (@BradyManek) March 28, 2022
Caleb Love
surreal feeling🙏🏽 #FinalFourBound
— Caleb Love (@caleb2love) March 28, 2022
KJ Smith
Like if your team is going to the final four 🕺
— KJ Smith (@K30SMITH) March 27, 2022
Justin Jackson
All those HD haters, where y’all at now?? Oh you’re cheering?? 🤔
FINAL FOUR BABYYYY!! pic.twitter.com/8RrK8nFiaa
— Justin Jackson (@JJacks_44) March 28, 2022
Kenny Williams
Back where we belong!!! @UNC_Basketball FINAL FOUR!!!
— Kenny Williams III (@KWill_24) March 27, 2022
Joel Berry
I’m already on the way to New Orleans! See y'all there‼️ #Final4 #GDTBATH pic.twitter.com/NQNE8jSw74
— Joel Berry II (@JoelBerryII) March 27, 2022
Jordan Brand
This team is beyond elite.
Save a seat for @UNC_Basketball in the Final Four. https://t.co/EOXJqI97XZ
— Jordan (@Jumpman23) March 27, 2022
Nassir Little
Proud doesn’t even begin to express how I feel about @UNC_Basketball 💙💙💙 the true testament of belief and unity.
— Nassir Little (@2ez_nassie) March 27, 2022
Baden Jaxen
#GDTBATH Final 4!!!
— Baden Jaxen (@BadenJaxen_) March 27, 2022
Jawad Williams
🗣 HEEEEEEELS! https://t.co/IP0Ftmef4z
— Jawad Williams (@WORLDWAD) March 27, 2022
Deon Thompson
So proud of this @UNC_Basketball team and Coach Davis. Congrats to my boys! Final Four bound with a match up vs. Duke in Coach K’s final season! 🤯🤯🤯 WHAT?! I get chills just thinking about it! Let’s go Heels! #GDTBATH
— Deon Thompson (@DeThompson9) March 27, 2022
