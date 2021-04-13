Former and current Patriots react to Julian Edelman’s retirement

Mike Masala
·3 min read
Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was released from his contract due to a failed physical before announcing his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

From starting as a college quarterback to being drafted in the seventh round as a special teamer to one of the most dependable slot receivers of the 21st century, Edelman’s career has been remarkable.

He’s supplied Patriots fans with countless memories on and off the field, topped by his physics-defying reception to keep the team alive during their Super Bowl LI comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Following his heartfelt retirement video on Monday, many former teammates of Edelman took to social media to show their respect for the man Bill Belichick described as “the ultimate competitor” in his statement.

Edelman’s impressive career earned him praise from nearly every fan, every teammate, and every coach that he worked with. He won’t be gone for long, however, because he will have his day when he’s enshrined in the Patriots’ Hall of Fame and gets to don the red jacket.

