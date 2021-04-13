Former and current Patriots react to Julian Edelman’s retirement

Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was released from his contract due to a failed physical before announcing his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

From starting as a college quarterback to being drafted in the seventh round as a special teamer to one of the most dependable slot receivers of the 21st century, Edelman’s career has been remarkable.

He’s supplied Patriots fans with countless memories on and off the field, topped by his physics-defying reception to keep the team alive during their Super Bowl LI comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Following his heartfelt retirement video on Monday, many former teammates of Edelman took to social media to show their respect for the man Bill Belichick described as “the ultimate competitor” in his statement.

On the biggest stage and in the biggest moments, you always came through. You never lost that chip on your shoulder and you never let anyone define you as a person or player. I’m proud of you Jules. Love you @edelman11 https://t.co/7i5Qb6msor — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 13, 2021

Honored to have shared the field with this dude!!! Tough as nails 🐿 (Jmac) https://t.co/qteRiJh1W1 — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) April 13, 2021

Got to work with one of the best everyday at practice. King of the slot 👑 🐿 — J Jones (@Jonathan_Jones2) April 12, 2021

I Enjoyed it all brotha! I'll be waiting for my invite to the ceremony✊🏾💪🏾 🐿 https://t.co/WUACVNUasX — Dont'a Hightower (@zeus30hightower) April 12, 2021

Furry. Cute. Elusive. Feisty.

Congrats on retirement to the 3x champ squirrel. Honor playing with ya, whenever a big play was needed ya always came thru, my friend. @Edelman11 pic.twitter.com/JGYIVtaqYu — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) April 13, 2021

It was a pleasure to play with Jules… had a chip on his shoulder the size of Everest. Humble, hardworking and ran it until the wheels (or wheel) fell off https://t.co/5sVhp1VeoX — Bobby Carpenter (@Bcarp3) April 13, 2021

During my stint w the Pats Julian Edelman stood out to me. I always prided myself on being a hard worker and getting in the facility early. First day I walk in Julian was sweating already having paid a ball boy to come in early and throw him 200 passes. #patriots — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) April 12, 2021

Been around a lot of players throughout my time in the NFL. All of them the best competitors. But none compares to @Edelman11 you were an inspiration early in my career, a hell of a freaking teammate and someone to call me brother for the rest of our lives. Congrats brother. — Chris Hogan (@ChrisHogan_15) April 12, 2021

Edelman’s impressive career earned him praise from nearly every fan, every teammate, and every coach that he worked with. He won’t be gone for long, however, because he will have his day when he’s enshrined in the Patriots’ Hall of Fame and gets to don the red jacket.