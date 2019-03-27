Former, current Patriots react on Instagram to Jerod Mayo joining coaching staff originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Jerod Mayo was one of the smartest players in the NFL when he played for the New England Patriots, so it's no surprise he is joining the team's staff as linebackers coach under Bill Belichick.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Mayo posted an Instagram photo Wednesday with a caption explaining the next chapter in his life. As you might imagine, a few former and current Patriots players took to Instagram to congratulate him in the comments section.

Check out some of the replies below:

Mayo spent eight seasons as a player in New England and was among the best linebackers in the league during his prime. He tallied 803 total tackles with 11 sacks, seven fumble recoveries and 19 passes defensed in 103 career regular-season games. He was selected by the Patriots in the first round (10th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft.

The Patriots' previous linebackers coach, Brian Flores, left to become the Miami Dolphins' head coach last month. Flores is one of several Patriots coaches from last season to depart after the team's Super Bowl LIII win, so bringing in a familiar face who understands what Belichick expects from his players should help soften the blow of those recent coaching losses.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.