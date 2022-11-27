Former and current Badgers react to reports of Luke Fickell being named Wisconsin’s head coach

Early on Sunday afternoon, Wisconsin State Journal writer, Tom Oates, first reported that the Wisconsin Badgers intend to make Cinncinatti head coach Luke Fickell their next head coach.

Related: Wisconsin football Twitter reacts to Luke Fickell reportedly being named the next head football coach

This news came as a surprise to Wisconsin players and fans, who have been thinking that interim head coach Jim Leonhard would likely take over the position permanently. Several current players have already spoken up about their reaction to the news, while many former Badgers have also given their assessment on this potential move for the program.

It will be interesting to see what Fickell could bring to Wisconsin from the Bearcats, as he has a 58-17 record with the team and led them to a College Football Playoff appearance last season.

Below are the Twitter reactions of current and former Badgers players:

Former Wisconsin TE Troy Fumagalli:

Losing Jim Leonard will go down as one of the biggest losses in Wisconsin football history. His knowledge/feel for the game along with being able to relate to players was the best I’ve ever seen. — Troy Fumagalli (@TroyFumagalli) November 27, 2022

Current Wisconsin CB Justin Clark:

Coach leonard was the most brilliant guy I ever learned from. Just baffling man — Justin Clark (@jclark_24_) November 27, 2022

Former Wisconsin RB Brian Calhoun

Burning bridges — BCal (@brian_calhoun2) November 27, 2022

Current Wisconsin OLB TJ Bollers:

“To see an opportunity we must be open to all thoughts” — TJ Bollers (@tj35ballin) November 27, 2022

Former Wisocnsin TE Travis Beckum:

Story continues

Luke Fickell is huge for this program! It is now time to EXPECT greatness! — Travis Beckum (@TravisBeckum47) November 27, 2022

Former Wisconsin S Eric Burrell

Losing jimmy Leonhard will be the worse decision Wisconsin will ever make 🤷🏽‍♂️ I said what I said — Eric Burrell (@EricBurrell_) November 27, 2022

And let’s clarify last tweet… if Jimmy IS NOT on staff as DC — Eric Burrell (@EricBurrell_) November 27, 2022

Current Wisconsin OLB Nick Herbig:

LMAOOOOOO! — Nick Herbig (@nickherbig_) November 27, 2022

Former Wisconsin OL David Moorman:

A lot of great Coaches on the Badgers current staff. So many of them had a positive impact on my life. Can’t thank them enough for everything they’ve done. Hopefully some of them are included moving forward. Sad day, but excited to see where the program heads next. #OnWisconsin — David Moorman (@DMoorman68) November 27, 2022

Former Wisconsin QB Deacon Pe'a Hill

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire