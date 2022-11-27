Former and current Badgers react to reports of Luke Fickell being named Wisconsin’s head coach

2
Wade Flavion
·2 min read

Early on Sunday afternoon, Wisconsin State Journal writer, Tom Oates, first reported that the Wisconsin Badgers intend to make Cinncinatti head coach Luke Fickell their next head coach.

Related: Wisconsin football Twitter reacts to Luke Fickell reportedly being named the next head football coach

This news came as a surprise to Wisconsin players and fans, who have been thinking that interim head coach Jim Leonhard would likely take over the position permanently. Several current players have already spoken up about their reaction to the news, while many former Badgers have also given their assessment on this potential move for the program.

It will be interesting to see what Fickell could bring to Wisconsin from the Bearcats, as he has a 58-17 record with the team and led them to a College Football Playoff appearance last season.

Below are the Twitter reactions of current and former Badgers players:

Former Wisconsin TE Troy Fumagalli:

Current Wisconsin CB Justin Clark:

Former Wisconsin RB Brian Calhoun

Current Wisconsin OLB TJ Bollers:

Former Wisocnsin TE Travis Beckum:

Former Wisconsin S Eric Burrell

Current Wisconsin OLB Nick Herbig:

Former Wisconsin OL David Moorman:

Former Wisconsin QB Deacon Pe'a Hill

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire

Recommended Stories