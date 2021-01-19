Former Cubs pitcher Jon Lester agrees to deal with Nationals
Jon Lester is heading to the Nationals, NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan confirmed Monday.
The left-hander agreed to a one-year deal with a mutual option, as ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported.
The Cubs made an offer to Lester late in the process, according to Kaplan, but it wasn’t close to what Lester and the Nats agreed to, which is rumored to be around $4 million.
Emergency Re-Kap of the #Cubs losing @JLester34 to the Washington Nationals. Is @WContreras40 next? Embarrassing that one of the biggest franchises in the sport is acting this way. Try to win! #TakeThat pic.twitter.com/aD22Aow6Lo
— David Kaplan (@thekapman) January 19, 2021
Lester spent six seasons with the Cubs, which included five postseason berths and one World Series. Lester amassed a 3.64 ERA in Chicago. The Cubs declined his $25 million option in October, making him a free agent.
