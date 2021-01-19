Former Cubs pitcher Jon Lester agrees to deal with Nationals

Jon Lester agrees to deal with Nationals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jon Lester is heading to the Nationals, NBC Sports Chicago’s David Kaplan confirmed Monday.

The left-hander agreed to a one-year deal with a mutual option, as ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported.

The Cubs made an offer to Lester late in the process, according to Kaplan, but it wasn’t close to what Lester and the Nats agreed to, which is rumored to be around $4 million.

Lester spent six seasons with the Cubs, which included five postseason berths and one World Series. Lester amassed a 3.64 ERA in Chicago. The Cubs declined his $25 million option in October, making him a free agent.

