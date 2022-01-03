Former Cubs outfielder Larry Biittner dies at 75

Cubs mourn loss of Larry Biittner originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Cubs outfielder Larry Biittner has died, the team announced on its Twitter page Sunday. He was 75 years old.

We mourn the loss of Larry Biittner, who spent 5 years in the #Cubs organization during a 14-year MLB career.



Sending love to Larry's family and friends. pic.twitter.com/LeT2OMTaKb — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) January 2, 2022

Biittner played 14 big-league seasons, including five in Chicago from 1976-80. The Cubs acquired him and Steve Renko from the Expos in May 1976 for Andre Thornton.

Biittner's most productive season came a year after the trade. He played a career-high 138 games in 1977, slashing .298/.345/.432 with the Cubs while registering personal bests in home runs (12), RBIs (62), hits (147) and runs scored (74).

He was among the Cubs leaders in each of those categories that season.

Biittner appeared in 490 games in the outfield, largely spent between the corner spots, and also racked up 381 games at first base. He was a reliable pinch hitter, making 426 such plate appearances in his career.

Biittner, who also played for the Senators/Rangers, Expos and Reds, finished his career in Cincinnati in 1983.

