Former Cubs player Jim Edmonds tested for COVID-19, shows 'severe symptoms'

Former Cubs outfielder Jim Edmonds went to a hospital to get tested for COVID-19 and is showing what he described as "severe symptoms."

Edmonds shared the news in an Instagram story on Saturday. In one of the videos in the story, Edmonds said he tested positive for pneumonia, but is still awaiting results on the COVID-19 test.

#STLCards Hall of Famer Jim Edmonds is awaiting test results to see if he is positive for #coronavirus he announced on his Instagram pic.twitter.com/AU5AK1vAa7 — KMOXSports (@KMOXSports) March 28, 2020

"Held off as long as I could," he wrote in one of the posts. "I thought I was tough enough to get through. This virus is no joke."

The 49-year-old won eight Gold Gloves and was a four-time All-Star. During his playing career, Edmonds was most known for his time with the Angels and Cardinals, but spent part of the 2008 season with the Cubs. In 85 games with the Cubs, he hit 19 home runs with a .937 OPS. He has been an analyst on Cardinals pregame and postgame shows since 2013.

