Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward signs with Dodgers

After Cubs release, Heyward signs with Dodgers

J-Hey is headed to LA.

Jason Heyward, the longtime Cubs outfielder who was released last month, has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dodgers that includes an invitation to spring training.

Team president Jed Hoyer announced in August the Cubs would release Heyward — the respected veteran, 2016 champ and five-time Gold Glove winner who underperformed offensively with the Cubs — after the 2022 season. The move became official last month.

The Cubs are on the hook for his salary in 2023 ($22 million) — the final season of the eight-year, $184 million deal Heyward signed entering 2016.

Heyward joining the Dodgers comes days after the Cubs agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal with former Los Angeles outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Heyward, 33, met Chicago media in September to look back on his time with the Cubs and said he planned to play in 2023. The five-time Gold Glover noted he had to be open about potential opportunities this winter.

“We’ll see what happens, we’ll see what options are presented,” Heyward said. “Because it’s a different playing field now as far as who’s interested.

“I also have to be realistic about their roles that they think I should be in. Is that minor-league invite? Is that the possibility of saying, ‘We want you on this team. We’re here to win and compete, and we understand what you bring in a winning environment.”

And as it turned out, Heyward landed in one of baseball’s premier winning environments.

