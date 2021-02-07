Former Cubs outfielder Albert Almora signs with Mets originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another member of the 2016 World Series winning Cubs is gone. Albert Almora has signed with the New York Mets, per a report from Ken Rosenthal.

The Mets have found their center fielder. They are in agreement with free agent Albert Almora Jr. , pending a physical, sources tell me and @ByMcCullough — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 7, 2021

Almora, like left fielder Kyle Schwarber, was non-tendered by the Cubs clearing the path for his departure. Schwarber signed with the Nationals and starting pitcher Jon Lester followed him to Washington. They'll be in the same division as Almora now.

While we knew Almora was leaving, it doesn't make any member of that 2016 team leaving easier. Almora has the distinction of being the first first-round pick of the new (at the time) Cubs' front office under Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer.

He also made a crucial base-running play in the 10th inning of Game 7 of the 2016 World Series, on a high fly ball into center Almora tagged up and got to second base. He replaced Schwarber as a pinch runner. Two batters later, Ben Zobrist hit a double to score Almora and break a tie and give the Cubs a 7-6 lead.

For the Mets, Almora presumably won't be an everyday starter though. Almora's defense and glove are still top tier in the league, but he's struggled at the plate in recent years. Ian Happ's breakout 2020 season has cemented his position in center field. The Cubs signed Joc Pederson to replace Schwarber in left field.

