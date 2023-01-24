Former Cubs broadcaster Chip Caray joins Cardinals booth: reports

Chip Caray to join Cardinals TV booth: reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Former Chicago Cubs broadcaster Chip Caray will reportedly become the new TV play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals.

According to David O’Brien of The Athletic and other reports, Caray will join the Cardinals’ TV booth after nearly two decades with the Atlanta Braves:

Chip Caray is leaving the #Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, sources have told The Athletic. Caray, son of the late Braves broadcaster Skip Caray, was raised in St. Louis and is the grandson of legendary former Cardinals broadcaster Harry Caray. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) January 23, 2023

Caray, the grandson of legendary Cubs broadcaster Harry Caray, has served as the play-by-play voice of the Atlanta Braves since 2005. Prior to that he was the play-by-play voice of the Cubs from 1998 to 2004, replacing his grandfather after he passed away before the 1998 season.

Harry Caray also served as a broadcaster for the Cardinals from 1945 to 1969, then joined the Chicago White Sox booth in 1971 before jumping ship to the Cubs in 1982.

Chip Caray will replace long-time Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin, who entered the booth in 2000. Following the 2022 season, McLaughlin was arrested and charged with persistent driving while intoxicated in December, which led to Bally Sports parting ways with him following the incident.



