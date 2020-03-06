Former Cub Ben Zobrist isn't retired, but he has no plans to play in 2020

Ben Zobrist hasn't officially hung up his spikes, but the former Cubs utilityman and has no plans to play in 2020.

The fan favorite Zobrist briefly talked to reporters Friday in Arizona, saying he's more focused on his family right now.

Zobrist talked to a few reporters before heading out of town after spending a few days with old teammates. Said he has no immediate plans to play but hasn't officially retired. More focused on family. — Gordon Wittenmyer (@GDubCub) March 6, 2020

Zobrist went through a trying 2019 season in which he spent four months on the restricted list. The 38-year-old stepped away from the Cubs in May to address a personal matter. He showed he has plenty left in the tank upon returning in September, hitting .284 with a .377 on-base percentage in 21 games.

Although he's content not joining a big league roster right now, Zobrist wants to keep his relationship with the Cubs organization going. He hasn't been in uniform, but he's been at the club's spring camp this week.

Ben Zobrist chatted with reporters briefly today outside the ballpark. Said his sole focus right now is his family. Not officially retired, but has no plans of playing this season. Has been reconnecting with team this week behind scenes. Wants to keep relationship with org going. — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) March 6, 2020

