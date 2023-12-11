Former CU Buffs center Van Wells finds new home

The college football transfer portal has so many players moving around that it’s hard to keep up. The Colorado Buffaloes and head coach Deion Sanders have worked hard in the portal already and enjoyed a huge recruiting weekend.

But, a handful of players still left Boulder, including two-year starting center Van Wells. The sophomore offensive lineman has now found a new home at Oregon State, as he revealed Sunday evening on X.

Wells was Colorado’s primary center this year, but changes were bound to happen after how many sacks quarterback Shedeur Sanders took this past season.

Now, Wells is reuniting with former Colorado O-line coach Kyle DeVan in Corvallis:

Oregon State has undergone a ton of changes since Jonathan Smith left to become the new head coach of the Michigan State Spartans. Both of the Beavers’ top quarterbacks, DJ Uiagalelei and Aidan Chiles, entered the portal as well.

Trent Bray is OSU’s new head coach, and whoever’s starting at QB for him next year will benefit from the addition of Wells.

