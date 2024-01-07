Former CU Buff Raegen Pebley hired as Los Angeles Sparks GM

On Friday, former Colorado women’s basketball forward Raegen Pebley was hired as the general manager of the Los Angeles Sparks.

Pebley is the most recent hire in a slew of general managers for the Sparks. The move was made in hopes of stabilizing the franchise, according to the Sparks.

After her hire, Pebley shared her gratitude:

“I am so thankful for the opportunity that Eric Holoman and Karen Bryant have extended me to serve an organization that believes in the transformational impact women’s basketball can have on a community and society,” Pebley said in a press release. “The tradition and legacy of the Sparks has played a key role in the current trajectory and growth we are seeing in women’s sports. I am eager to partner with our players, front office, coaching staff and community as we foster a culture where our players are resourced with all the tools they need as they courageously chase the best version of themselves and compete for WNBA championships.”

Pebley played at Colorado from 1993-97, averaging 8.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 124 games played for the Buffs. In her four years, the Buffs went 106-26 under legendary head coach Ceal Barry, including back-to-back years where they finished the year ranked No. 2 and made deep runs into the NCAA Tournament.

After her college career, Pebley played two years in the WNBA before leading a successful coaching career, most recently leading the TCU Horned Frogs. She also coached at Utah State, Colorado State and Fresno State.

Now taking over the Sparks in her first front office role, Pebley assumes the task of leading one of the WNBA’s most iconic franchises. The Sparks haven’t made the playoffs in three seasons and currently own the No. 2 and No. 12 overall picks in the 2024 WNBA draft.

The Los Angeles Sparks have hired Raegan Pebley as General Manager. https://t.co/fsu8q5yGXN pic.twitter.com/Fkhv0V0t0D — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) January 5, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire