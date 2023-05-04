These former CSU football players have earned NFL invites after going undrafted

Former CSU football player Dequan Jackson was signed as an undrafted free agent by his hometown Jacksonville Jaguars.

There were no former Colorado State football players selected in the 2023 NFL draft, but several Rams will get a chance to showcase themselves for pro teams.

Here's a look at former CSU players who were signed as undrafted free agents or have earned minicamp invites.

Dequan Jackson

It's a homecoming for the linebacker. Jackson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jackson is from Jacksonville and played at Riverside High School, which is less than 5 miles from the Jaguars' stadium.

Jackson had 100 tackles last season for the Rams and finished his CSU career with 322 tackles in 50 games.

Gray Davis

The offensive lineman earned a minicamp invite with the Denver Broncos. The rookie minicamp is expected to be held May 12-15. Davis played the 2022 season at guard for CSU after transferring in from Nevada.

Barry Wesley

The former CSU offensive lineman, who's last season as a Ram was 2021, has earned a minicamp invite from the Atlanta Falcons.

Wesley recently finished playing for the Seattle Sea Dragons in the XFL.

Todd Centeio

The former CSU quarterback received a rookie minicamp invite from the Kansas City Chiefs. Centeio played two seasons at CSU (2020 and 2021). He played his final season of college in 2022 at James Madison, where he was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.

Other local connection

Brady Russell — The tight end graduated from Fossil Ridge High School in Fort Collins and walked on at the University of Colorado before earning a scholarship. Russell signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles.

