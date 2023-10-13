Former Colorado State football assistant coach Matt Lubick has been diagnosed with cancer.

Lubick, son of legendary CSU football coach Sonny Lubick, checked into the Anschutz Center for Advanced Medicine this week after being diagnosed with leukemia, according to ESPN.

Lubick is an analyst on the Kansas football staff, a role he does remotely. He breaks down opposing defenses and meets with the Kansas staff via Zoom and has continued that work from the hospital this week.

Lubick ran the Boston Marathon in April and in August didn't feel well after a run and went to the doctor, who discovered a low white blood cell count, according to ESPN. That led to tests and a diagnosis of acute myeloid leukemia.

He's been receiving frequent messages of support from those in the football community.

"It shows how important friends and family and relationships are in a tough times, it's really hard to put into words," he told ESPN. "When someone tells me how much they love me, I get a little bit emotional. One of the things about coaching, it's a relationship business. Rekindling those and knowing how meaningful they are. That's been huge."

Matt Lubick played quarterback at Fort Collins High School and defensive back at Western Montana College before following his father’s footsteps into coaching.

He worked as a graduate assistant on his dad's staff at CSU in 1995 and again as a receivers coach from 2001-04. Lubick has spent time as an offensive coordinator at Nebraska, Washington and Oregon. He's also coached at Duke, Arizona State, Ole Miss, Oregon State, San Jose State and Cal State Northridge in addition to CSU.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Former CSU football assistant Matt Lubick has been diagnosed with cancer