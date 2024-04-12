For former Crookston star, watching women's basketball interest grow has been 'rewarding and phenomenal'

Apr. 12—GRAND FORKS — Kamille Wahlin-Meyer watched the NCAA women's basketball tournament unfold this spring with her two young kids who don't fully grasp their mom's history in the sport.

Wahlin-Meyer was a former Crookston High School star and four-year standout at the University of Iowa from 2008-12. She now lives in Crookston with her husband, 4-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son.

"(My daughter) knows who Caitlin Clark is, for sure," Wahlin-Meyer said. "She kind of gets it. She knows that's our team. She'll watch for a bit, and she'll shoot a few baskets."

Clark and Iowa have played a huge role in growing interest in women's basketball nationally, as the Hawkeyes would routinely sell out venues and register head-turning national television ratings.

Before Clark's No. 22 jersey became an easily recognizable brand, the No. 2 Iowa jersey of Wahlin-Meyer was a big deal in Northwest Minnesota and beyond.

After leading Crookston to two Minnesota state basketball tournaments in high school, Wahlin-Meyer hit the ground running in Iowa City.

She's believed to be the first Hawkeye freshman to ever record a double-double in her first career start when she had 14 points and 10 assists against Michigan on Jan. 26, 2009.

Across her Hawkeye career, Wahlin-Meyer hit the game-tying or game-winning shot in the final minute of a game or in overtime eight times.

She finished her career ranked second in school history in career 3-pointers (230), third in career assists (423) and eighth in career scoring (1,468).

A two-time all-Big Ten choice, Wahlin-Meyer started 94 games at Iowa.

Wahlin was able to see Iowa play in person this year at the start of the NCAA tournament. She watched every game of the team's run to the national championship game.

"Honestly, it's been fun to be a fan," she said. "It's been fun to see it build into such a national success."

Wahlin-Meyer can see the impact in little conversations at the grocery store or while picking up kids at school.

"There are so many people who talk Iowa women's basketball who don't usually watch women's basketball," she said. "Being able to see — not just Iowa but women's basketball and women's sports — get more attention, something they've deserved for a long time, has been fun. And the coaches you played for are at the center of it."

Iowa head women's basketball coach Lisa Bluder has led the Hawkeyes since 2000.

Wahlin-Meyer said she was drawn to Bluder's approach to life in general, as well as Iowa City's small-town feel.

"I do look back and have a lot of good, fond memories," Wahlin-Meyer said. "It's something I'll forever be thankful and grateful for. We were able to travel a lot and see places I wouldn't otherwise. Just playing in all of those Big Ten venues was a big deal, too. (Bluder) was a big proponent of getting outside your comfort zone and trying new things, whether that was food or activities.

"If we were near an ocean, she made sure we were on jetskis or snorkeling. She was a proponent of making the most out of every experience."

After finishing her playing career in 2012, Wahlin-Meyer moved back to Crookston in 2013 and started as an assistant women's basketball coach at Minnesota Crookston while getting her master's in education at UND.

She then advanced into administration as the assistant athletic director at UMC and Senior Women's Administrator. By the time she left UMC a few years ago, she also held titles of Wellness Director and Title IX Coordinator.

When kids entered her life picture, Wahlin-Meyer wanted to pull back on hours and spent two years in human resources. She now stays home full-time with her two kids.

Wahlin-Meyer has also started to coach girls basketball for seventh-graders and eighth-graders in Crookston.

She thinks the growth of major women's college basketball can have a big impact on the kids she coaches.

"I think they can see and view just the excitement around their sport and what's going on nationally," Wahlin-Meyer said. "You used to hear all the time 'who watches women's sports or women's basketball?' ... you can't say that anymore. I think that mindset puts a whole different spin on things. They're not listening to as many negative comments. I would hope and think it would have a really positive impact on what they like to do."

Wahlin-Meyer has enjoyed watching women's basketball interest boom this season.

"It's hard to put into words in a way," she said. "Who would've dreamt the national championship game would've drawn more viewers than the men's championship game? Just watching it take off and grow has really been rewarding and phenomenal. Just talking about it gives me chills, realizing where things are at and going to go.

"It's not going to stop with Caitlin. She'll take that attention to the WNBA but there are other great players next year in college. I really believe it'll grow from here."