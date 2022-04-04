Former Crimson Tide LB Rashaan Evans finds new home with the Atlanta Falcons

Rashaan Evans is on the move from Tennessee, according to a tweet by ESPN Senior Insider Adam Schefter. He has signed a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

Evans will be reunited with his former defensive coordinator for the Titans in Dean Pees, who is now employed under the watchful eye of Falcons head coach Arthur Smith as the defensive coordinator in Atlanta.

A 2018 first-round pick, Evans started 50 games for the Titans and did not miss a start during the 2019 or 2020 seasons. After a midseason IR stay last year during the 2021 season, he returned to help Tennessee win the AFC South and secure the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs. The Titans did not pick up Evans’ fifth-year option as part of his rookie contract in 2021, meaning that he became a free agent following the conclusion of the season.

Evans wasn’t utilized as much as he probably could have been during the 2021 NFL season. The Titans made the former Alabama standout a healthy scratch for their divisional-round game and had used him sparingly in Weeks 17 and 18. Evans surpassed 100 tackles in 2019 and added 2.5 sacks that year. He intercepted two passes and forced a fumble in his shortened 2021 season.

Perhaps the move to Atlanta will allow Evans to be reinvigorated in a new system with at least one familiar face in Pees.

