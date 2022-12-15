Former crew chief Lance McGrew retiring after 23 years with Hendrick Motorsports

After 23 years on and off the track with Hendrick Motorsports, Lance McGrew is calling it a career.

The former crew chief departed the traveling scene with the organization and worked in various divisions under Hendrick. Most recently, he was a Production Manager for Hendrick Performance, building the Hendrick Motorsports Track Attack stock cars that participants can privately test at Carolina Motorsports Park in Kershaw, South Carolina.

McGrew made his debut atop the pit box in 2000 with the late Ricky Hendrick in the Craftsman Truck Series. The pair scored their first win together at Kansas Speedway in 2001.

From 2002-2011, McGrew collaborated with future Cup champions Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Tony Stewart, Martin Truex Jr. and Chase Elliott across the ARCA Menards Series and Cup Series, winning 13 races. He also called the shots for Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Mark Martin from 2009-2011. McGrew won an Xfinity Series championship in 2003 with Brian Vickers, a year before winning a season-high five races as a crew chief for Busch.

McGrew’s last race as a crew chief came in 2014 with Elliott in the ARCA Menards Series at Daytona International Speedway.