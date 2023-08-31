Former Cowboys WR hints he will sign with Steelers

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Simi Fehoko hinted on social media that he will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad on Thursday.

Fehoko posted two things to suggest he is likely joining the Steelers. Fehoko posted an Instagram story on Instagram indicating that he landed at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Then, on Twitter, Fehoko would tweet with Black and Gold emojis, asking how the weather was over in Pennsylvania. Between the two posts, it seems likely that Fehoko will end up signing to Pittsburgh’s practice squad.

The team still has seven open spots on the practice squad, with Dez Fitzpatrick as the other current wide receiver inked to the practice squad.

