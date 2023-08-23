Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant lists his Top 5 DB’s in the NFL including two ‘Bama players

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant has always had a massive personality with no intentions of hiding it. He also might be a little of a Cowboys homer as he listed the top five cornerbacks in the NFL and the top two were both Cowboys corners.

Bryant currently views former Alabama CB Trevon Diggs as the best in the game with his teammate Stephon Gilmore as a close second, like I said, no bias here. Diggs has been outstanding in terms of his ability to lock down elite receivers, but it is the special abilities he possesses as a playmaker that make him so important to the Cowboys’ defense.

Anyone who has followed the Crimson Tide knows how special Diggs has been dating back to his 99-yard scoop and score against Tennessee in 2019 that sealed the victory. However, it was his remarkable 2021 campaign with Dallas that really put him on the map as he led the NFL with an astounding 11 interceptions, two of which he returned for scores.

Bryant also includes Denver Broncos Patrick Surtain II on the list as the third-best CB in the league. If you removed Bryant’s Cowboys bias, I am sure that Surtain would be at the top of the list as he has pretty clearly established himself as the best corner in the game. Regardless, it is so cool to see two former Crimson Tide players ranked in Bryant’s top three especially when you consider the fact they spent two seasons together in Tuscaloosa.

Sauce Gardner and Jalen Ramsey were the other two corners that Bryant put on his list.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire