Former Cowboys TE Sean McKeon signs with Detroit Lions

Former Cowboys tight end Sean McKeon has found a new team, and it will make 2024 a homecoming season for the ex-Michigan Wolverine.

The 26-year-old has signed with the Detroit Lions, per a report from the team on Thursday. He’ll vie for a roster spot alongside Sam LaPorta, Brock Wright, Parker Hesse, and several others.

McKeon joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020 and played sparingly over his four seasons with the club. He leaves with 45 regular-season game appearances and three career starts. Primarily used as a blocker and special-teamer when he was called up off the Dallas practice squad, he recorded six total catches for 38 yards. His lone touchdown catch came in 2021’s Thanksgiving Day shootout against the Raiders.

He was not re-signed following the conclusion of the 2023 season.

#Lions have signed TE Sean McKeon and waived TE Isaac Rex. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) May 16, 2024

The Cowboys currently have seven tight ends on the roster. Behind starter Jake Ferguson are Luke Schoonmaker, Peyton Hendershot, John Stephens Jr., Princeton Fant, and undrafted rookies Alec Holler and Brevyn Spann-Ford.

Dallas will host the Lions (coached by another former Cowboys tight end in Dan Campbell) during Week 6 of the 2024 season.

