Former Cowboys DE Taco Charlton throws NFL draft shade back at Jerry Jones after owner's joke

FRISCO, Texas — Jerry Jones threw the first punch this week.

But Thursday night, Taco Charlton was still throwing back.

The jabs began during the Dallas Cowboys’ pre-draft news conference on Tuesday, the Cowboys owner and general manager jesting about who ultimately selected recent first-round picks.

“Taco was Stephen’s call,” he said, attributing to his son responsibility for the only first-round Cowboys selection since 2013 to miss a Pro Bowl. “Parsons was my call.”

Jones was, to laughter, praising himself for selecting the unanimous 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year in linebacker Micah Parsons. He threw shade at Charlton, whom Dallas cut early in his third season. Charlton has since signed with the Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints.

In 55 career games, he has started 13 times and generated 11 1⁄2 sacks.

Charlton jumped on Twitter after seeing Jones’ Tuesday comments, posting a GIF that portrayed a man wiping his tears with dollar bills.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton (97) rushes in the first quarter against Houston Texans quarterback joe Webb III (5) at AT&T Stadium.

Former Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory also tweeted after Jones called into question his availability, noting “hell hath no fury like a scorned owner.”

Charlton, on Thursday, continued.

After the Cowboys selected Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick, Charlton quipped: “So whose pick was this…”

So whose pick was this.. — Taco Charlton (@TheSupremeTaco) April 29, 2022

Eight minutes later, he rested his case.

“Back to minding my own business,” he wrote.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former Cowboys DE Taco Charlton throws shade at Jerry Jones after joke