Former Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott signing with Patriots on 1-year deal

Ezekiel Elliott has finally found a new home.

Elliott, a three-time Pro Bowl and one-time All-Pro selection who had played all seven of his seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, will sign a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth up to $6 million, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY's Tyler Dragon. The person spoke under the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly on the matter.

NFL Network was the first to report the news, and also reported that Elliott will wear jersey No. 15 for the Patriots, which was the number he wore at Ohio State.

About an hour before the news broke, he posted a message on social media that read "15." Elliott later confirmed the news in another message, saying: "One Five, all the way live ! @Patriots."

Ezekiel Elliott ranks third on the Cowboys' all-time rushing list with 8,262 yards in his seven seasons, trailing only Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.

Elliott, 28, had been Dallas' workhorse running back, though he became expendable after the Cowboys saw Tony Pollard emerge as an explosive weapon.

Elliott's numbers have steadily declined, with his 3.8 yards per carry average, 231 carries and 876 rushing yards from last season all marking career lows. He still scored 12 touchdowns, however, and factored significantly into their offense.

Elliott ranks third all-time on Dallas' career rushing list with 8,262 yards, trailing only Emmitt Smith (17,162) and Tony Dorsett (12,036).

In New England, Elliott joins a deep running backs room that already has Rhamondre Stevenson, who ran for 1,040 yards last season and five touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots link up with 1-year contract